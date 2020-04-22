81 Pc Urban Indians Place Climate Change Threat at Par with COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) About 81 per cent of urban Indians being concerned about climate change place the threat at par with COVID-19 crisis in seriousness and magnitude, according to a survey.

The Ipsos Earth Day 2020 Global survey further said that 71 per cent of global citizens too echo the same view and are highly concerned.

According to survey, India (77 per cent) and China (74 per cent ) foresee increased environmental activism in the post COVID-19 era.

Urban Indians want a green recovery from COVID-19, the survey said.

It pointed out that there was strong agreement about positive changes in the offing – of people consciously choosing products healthier for the environment – 79 per cent agreed at the global level and China (91 per cent), Mexico (91 per cent) and India (91 per cent) too showed support.

Interestingly, majority of Indians (81 per cent) expect the government to step up actions on combating climate change, the survey said adding that three in four Indians (75 per cent) will not vote for politicians with poor environment consciousness credentials.

The survey was conducted online among more than 28,000 adults between April 16 and 19, 2020.

