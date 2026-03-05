Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Director Sudipto Sen opened up about his upcoming film 'Charak: Fair of Faith' and the strong message it carries.

While speaknig to ANI, the Kerala Story director recalled his childhood memories of the "Charak" festival and also spoke about the serious issues shown in the film. Calling it one of the "biggest festivals after Durga Puja," he said he remembers feeling very excited as a child.

"Charak is a popular festival of Eastern India, Tamil Nadu and Eastern Karnataka that comes in the month of Chaitra... It was one of the biggest festivals after Durga Puja, and we used to get very excited as kids. There used to be colours, masks, song and dance. It was a colourful festival," Sen told ANI.

"Charak is also an invocation festival for Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali. It is believed that they both return to Earth during this festival... This gave rise to the aghori and tantric practices, which included things like cannibalism and child sacrifices... There are laws regarding these things, but it is still practised. So, someone has to speak up. Now, as I speak about the custom, many will think that I am against religion...," he added.

"If you watch the film, you will understand that it is for their own good... I feel people will oppose because, apparently, if you speak against a sustained system, then people will try to brand it. This is very common... There are almost 7 lakhs children missing, who will question them. It is our responsibility as artists and journalists to question these things..." he further said

The trailer, unveiled last month, shows a community preparing for the Charak mela, believing it to be their final hope to fulfil long-pending wishes. However, as the rituals grow more intense and frenzied, the narrative begins questioning the thin line between faith and fanaticism, devotion and destruction.

It is set against the backdrop of the sacred fair, a traditional festival which involves deep devotion and dangerous rituals.

Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, 'Charak: Fair of Faith' brings out the superstition and ritualistic extremities prevalent in India's hinterlands.The film features a powerful ensemble cast including Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Nalneesh Neel, Shankhadeep, and Shounak Shyamal.

Produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Sipping Tea Cinemas in association with Sudipto Sen Productions, with Rajesh Bhatt acting as associate producer.

'Charak: Fair of Faith' is set to release theatrically on March 6. (ANI)

