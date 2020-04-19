9 Persons Test Positive for COVID-19 in Indore, Tally 890

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): With one death and 9 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore, the district tally of coronavirus on Saturday surged to 890. "One dead and nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on Saturday. Total corona positive cases in the district stand at 890," according to Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia.The COVID-19 death toll in the district has reached 48 and 71 people have been cured and discharged till Saturday. At present, there are 782 active coronavirus cases in the district.He further said that till April 17, 892 patients were reported virus-infected in Indore of which 11 patients were from other districts and they were added to the list "by mistake".Only 881 cases were confirmed in Indore till April 17, he said. (ANI)

