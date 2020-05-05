900 AP Labourers Get Police Clearance to Board Train for Home

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) The Mumbai Police on Tuesday granted permission to 900 migrant labourers to travel in a special train to their home state Andhra Pradesh amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

A total of 29 buses were arranged to transport the labourers to Kalyan railway station in neighbouring Thane district from where they will board a train to Guntakal in Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, an official said.

These 900 migrant labourers are residents of Dongri, Wadi Bunder and other parts of south Mumbai, he said.

The police in collaboration with a city-based NGO had been distributing essentials to these labourers ever since the lockdown was enforced in March, the official said.

"We have permitted them to travel to their hometowns and made all arrangements for them, as they were living in our jurisdiction," senior inspector Sandip Baglikar said.

