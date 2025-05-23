Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, was rumoured to play the leading lady in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, led by Baahubali star Prabhas. However, a recent report suggested that the Bollywood diva was allegedly removed from the project due to her "unprofessional" demands, which Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not like. Amid this, another report suggests that the actress has now landed her second Telugu film as she is set to play one of the female leads in Atlee and Allu Arjun's upcoming big-budget project. The movie tentatively titled AA22xA6 is backed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. ‘Spirit’: Is Deepika Padukone out of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Due to ‘Unprofessional’ Demands? Here’s What We Know.

Deepika Padukone Roped In for Atlee-Allu Arjun’s ‘AA22xA6’

Looks like Deepika Padukone didn't have to wait long before securing another big project after stepping out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. According to a report in PeepingMoon, the Pathaan actress has now been roped in for Atlee and Allu Arjun's upcoming epic AA22xA6. "Deepika and Atlee were discussing the project for the past few months and recently sealed the deal for their second collaboration after the INR 600 crore blockbuster Jawan in 2023. Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur join her as tow other female leads. Casting for the remaining ensemble is underway," the report revealed.

‘AA22xA6’ Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

The report also stated that Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone were keen to share screen space together, and their long-awaited collaboration is finally coming to life. Amid reports of joining Atlee-Allu Arjun's futuristic project, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Friday (May 23) jetting off to an undisclosed location.

In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, Deepika is seen in a white sleeveless hoodie, jeans, and matching sneakers. The actress smiled as she stepped out of her vehicle and also posed for the paparazzi. AA22 X A6: Tamil Production House Sun Pictures To Produce Telugu Star Allu Arjun’s World-Class Film With Atlee.

Deepika Padukone Clicked at Mumbai Airport Amid ‘AA22xA6’ Casting Rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Deepika Padukone who was last seen in Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan embraced motherhood in September 2024, is yet to officially announce her upcoming projects.

