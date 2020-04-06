Actor Forrest Compton Dies of Complications from Coronavirus

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], April 6 (ANI): Actor Forrest Compton, best known for his role in soap-opera 'The Edge of Night' has died of complications from coronavirus. He was 94. The news of his death was confirmed by his close friends, reported Deadline.Born in Pennsylvania, the actor went on to appear in popular soap operas including 'One Lie to Live', 'As the World Turns', and 'All My Children'.He was also seen on the NBC series 'The Troubleshooters' and was appeared alongside Christopher Walken in the 1991 film 'McBain'.Some of his other credits to his acting career include, 'The Twilight Zone', My Three Sons', 'That Girl', 'Mayberry RFD','77 Sunset Strip' to name a few from many others. (ANI)

