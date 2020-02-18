Adele Plans to Release Next Album in September

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (PTI) Singer Adele says her new album is coming out in September.

According to video footage posted on social media from a wedding that she officiated over the weekend, Adele told the guests to "expect my album in September".

The Grammy-winning artiste officiated a wedding between friend Laura Dockrill and former Maccabees member Hugo White, as per multiple media reports.

After the ceremony, Adele also performed a surprise set which included "Rolling in the Deep", along with covers like the Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life", Candi Staton's "Young Hearts Run Free" and Beyonce's "Crazy in Love" and "Single Ladies".

Details about the new LP are scarce and when contacted, a representative for the singer had no comment. Reports of a new album arriving in 2020 have been swirling for the several months now.

Adele's last album, "25", was released in 2015. PTI

