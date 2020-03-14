AFI to Assess the Conduct of Indian Grand Prix 2020

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The competition committee of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the conduct of the upcoming Indian Grand Prix (IGP) series competitions in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.In consultation with AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla who joined the meeting remotely through phone, the committee unanimously agreed to assess the conduct of the Indian Grand Prix 2020.The Indian Grand Prix series competitions are scheduled for 20th March 2020 at Patiala, 25th March 2020 at Sangrur and 29th March 2020 at New Delhi."IGP competitions are recognised by World Athletics and season opener for our athletes. We have asked national coaches and foreign experts to submit their views regarding the conduct of the IGP competitions in the prevailing circumstances," Adille J Sumariwalla, AFI President.The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised all the federations to avoid large gatherings.The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. (ANI)

