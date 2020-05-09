After Fight with Wife, Pune Man Kills 5-month-old Daughter

Pune, May 9 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his five- month-old daughter in Pune's Bavdhan area on Saturday morning after a fight with his wife, police said.

The incident took place at around 5:45am, an official said.

"The accused had a fight with his wife on May 8. On May 9, at around 5:45am, he strangled his five-month old daughter. He has been nabbed," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)