Agra, November 16: A foreign female tourist died at the Taj Mahal on Saturday after falling ill while climbing the ramp leading to the ticket counter, police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police Taj Security in Agra, Syed Areeb Ahmed, said that the woman tourist was rushed to the gate after falling adding that the death occurred outside the monument. Amritsar: Woman Dies After Falling From 6th Floor of Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

"A foreign woman tourist, visiting the Taj Mahal, died after falling ill while climbing the ramp leading to the ticket counter. She was rushed to the gate in a wheelchair. The death occurred outside the monument. She was part of a group of tourists," ACP Ahmad told ANI. Further investigation is underway.

