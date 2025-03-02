Agra , March 2: Five people were killed in a collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred late Saturday night when a bike carrying four persons collided with another motorcycle carrying two riders, they said. According to police, the victims on the first motorcycle have been identified as Bhagwan Das (35), Vakil (35), Ram Swaroop (28), and Sonu (30)-all residents of the Saiyan area. They were returning home from a wedding when the crash took place. Ballia Accident: 2 Killed After Motorcycle Collides With Vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Basarikapur Village.

“The four were returning home around 10 pm on Saturday on a Splendor motorcycle when it collided with an approaching Bullet bike," said Ram Lakhan, a relative of one of the deceased. The impact proved fatal for all four riders on the Splendor, while 17-year-old Karan, who was riding the Bullet, also succumbed to his injuries. The other Bullet rider, Kishanveer, sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His condition remains serious. UP Road Accident: Bus Crashes Into Stationary Truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway; 4 Dead, 19 Injured (See Pics).

Agra Road Accident

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | 5 people lost their lives in a collision between two-wheelers in Agra's Kagarol area CMO Agra, Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava says, "We got this news in the night that 5 people have died in an accident involving two-wheelers. We have received 5 bodies for… pic.twitter.com/ginXW7BUUG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 2, 2025

Inspector (Crime) Rajveer Singh of Kagarol police station confirmed the fatalities, stating, “Five people have died in the accident, and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The injured is receiving treatment at a private hospital.” A detailed investigation into the incident is underway.

