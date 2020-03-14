Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Session, Cong Issues Whip to Legislators

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Congress on Saturday issued a whip to all its MLAs for the legislative assembly session in Madhya Pradesh which is scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 13.Earlier, 22 Congress MLAs, including six ministers, tendered their resignation from the legislative assembly on March 10.The legislators sent their resignation letters soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress.Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state.The rift between Scindia and Kamal Nath came out in the open with the former criticising the Chief Minister on multiple occasions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)