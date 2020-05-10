Vande Bharat Mission: Air India Flight with 139 Passengers Departs from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia For Delhi

Riyadh, May 10: Air India flight with 139 passengers on board has departed from Riyadh under Vande Bharat Mission. "AI 926 has departed from King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh for Delhi with 139 passengers on board," Embassy of India, Riyadh said in a tweet.

The Government of India started operation Vande Bharat Mission to bring back around 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries on 64 AI flights.Meanwhile, India High Commission in UK tweeted to inform that Air India's flight to Bengaluru has taken off with 323 Indians. Vande Bharat Mission: Air India's First Mumbai-Bound Repatriation Flight with 155 Passengers Departs from San Francisco International Airport.

India in Saudi Arabia Tweet:

AI 926 has departed from King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh for Delhi with 139 passengers on board#VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/odEkjpf5gV — India in SaudiArabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) May 10, 2020

"Air India's evacuation flight for Bengaluru takes off with 323 stranded Indians on board. Shubh Yatra," said High Commission of India, London in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)