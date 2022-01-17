Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are penning lovely notes to mark their 21st wedding anniversary on Monday. After Twinkle's hilarious anniversary post earlier in the day, Akshay wrote something super sweet for his wife. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Celebrate 21 Years of Togetherness Gazing Into Each Other's Eyes (View Pic).

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Sooryavanshi' star shared a beautiful picture of him with Twinkle. Along with it, he wrote, "Twenty-one years since we've been married and yet it feels like I'm just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first. Happy Anniversary Tina.#21YearsOfAdventure." Twinkle Khanna’s 21st Wedding Anniversary Post for Akshay Kumar Is As Quirky As Their Relationship (View Post).

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The 'Mrs Funnybones' author dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section. "Happy anniversary," actor Bipasha Basu commented. For the unversed, Akshay and Twinkle are currently vacationing in Rajasthan.

