Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's marriage turns 21 today (January 17). And on the very special occasion, the actor took to Twitter and shared a mesmerising pic of him along with wifey Twinkle Khanna wherein both look in love. Akki and Twinkle could be seen gazing into each other's eyes as they celebrate 21 years of togetherness.

Check It Out:

Twenty one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first ♥️ Happy Anniversary Tina 😘 #21YearsOfAdventure pic.twitter.com/s2HyYeCrL3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)