Mrs Funnybones Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 21st wedding anniversary with hubby Akshay Kumar by sharing a quirky Instagram post that talks about their amazing bond. Sharing a still she wrote "On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste." The duo got married in 2001.

Twinkle Khanna’s Wedding Anniversary Post for Hubby Akshay Kumar

