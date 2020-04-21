Alcoholic Beverage Makers Request Waiver of Licence Renewal Fee for Lockdown Period

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) An apex body of the alcoholic beverage makers has requested the Delhi government to waive off the licence renewal fee for the coronavirus lockdown period.

In a letter to Excise Commissioner Ravi Dhawan, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said that all wholesale and retail business is completely shut in Delhi from March 22 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

CIABC Director General Vinod Giri said in the letter, dated April 20, that no licence could be renewed or other sales/statutory requirements due on March 31 could be completed by license holders for the same reason.

The Delhi Excise Department has now allowed extension of licenses till June 30, subject to the payment of license fees, label registration fees and others as applicable to them on pro-rata basis for three months in advance, Giri said.

"During this period of lockdown, all operations are suspended and there are no sales. At the same time, as advised by the government, companies are paying salaries to staff. You can well understand the financial burdens on them," he said.

"We earnestly urge your good self to reconsider the decision and waive renewal fees for the lockdown period. Alternately, the government may consider this payment as an advance to be adjusted against licence fees liabilities of the licence holders for the period after the lockdown is lifted," the letter stated.

It stated that since companies are dutifully following government's instructions, they are at pains to understand why they should pay renewal fees for a period when there is no business on account of order from the government.

