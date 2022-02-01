Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday announced the launch of his production house "AAZ Films". Zafar, known for helming blockbusters like "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Bharat", shared the news in a post on Instagram. "It has been a magical journey of creating stories and by the grace of God - I thank everyone who has helped me to be where I am today. Lots of love. Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor’s Action Thriller Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar to Premiere on Netflix?

This journey will move forward with @aazfilms," the 40-year-old director wrote.Zafar, who made his directorial debut in 2011 with "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan", had earlier produced Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer "Kheeli Peeli". Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif To Reunite For Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat?

Check Out The Tweet Below:

It has been a magical journey of creating stories and by the grace of God - I thank everyone who has helped me to be where I am today . Lots of love . This journey will move forward with AAZ Films with our official handle @AAZFILMZ ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qVARxj4GmY — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 1, 2022

Last year, he made his series debut with the Amazon Prime Video political thriller "Tandav". Zafar is currently directing an upcoming film featuring Shahid Kapoor. The yet-untitled project is billed as a "stylised relentless action-packed ride" and marks the first collaboration between the "Kabir Singh" star and the director.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)