Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan passed away in 2003, and on his 19th death anniversary today, the 'Agneepath' star penned a heartfelt message for him on his blog. "And the midnight has passed by to the day of the next .. and the remembrance of Babuji .. his 'punya tithi ' .. punny tithi .. on the virtuous moment .. of the completion of his exceptional life. Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Soul-Stirring Lines From Madhushala, Agneepath and Others Will Make You Fall In Love with Poems.

And we have not even touched a hair of his contribution to the world of literature .. nor has there been attempt to do so .. but there are some who value and exhibit their desires .. like the City of Wroclaw in Poland, where his miniature statue adorns the street," he wrote. Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan On His 114th Birth Anniversary, Shares An Unseen Pic Of The Father – Son Duo.

T 4163 - "भावुकता अंगूर लता से खींच कल्पना की हाला, कवि साक़ी बनकर आया है भरकर कविता का प्याला ; कभी ना कण-भर ख़ाली होगा लाख पिएँ, दो लाख पिएँ ! पाठक गण हैं पीने वाले, पुस्तक मेरी मधुशाला " ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 18, 2022

Later, he took to Twitter to thank people for giving immense respect to Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Harivansh Rai was a renowned poet and writer whose words have not only been immortalised through his writings but also through their use in several Bollywood films.

