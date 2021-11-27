Amitabh Bachchan often keeps sharing intriguing posts on social media and today the legendary actor of Indian Cinema has shared something in remembrance of his late father. Big B has paid tribute to his father, poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan, on his 114th birth anniversary. The actor has shared an unseen picture of his father from his wedding day. He writes in his blog, “The day of my wedding and his expression of fulfilment to not just be in congratulation but instead to be in the face of a belief, a chime, an ultimate season of love and great passion , of the quarries of the fears and conditionings of these deprived gym routines kart.”

Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Harivansh Rai Bachchan

T 4109 - Nov 27, 1907 , पूज्य बाबूजी की जयंती । नमन 🙏🙏❤️🚩🌹🌹 Nov 27, 2021 birth Anniversary .. 114th .. !! pic.twitter.com/tMghq2HkS5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 26, 2021

