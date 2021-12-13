The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will see Ayushmann Khurrana singing the legendary Kishore Kumar's song on the Shaandaar Shukriya episode. During a conversation, Big B makes a special request to Ayushmann. KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Left in Splits After a Hilarious Chat With the Cast of TMKOC.

Amitabh says: "We know you are also a beautiful singer. You compose and write songs also. We want you to sing a song bhaisahab." Ayushmann goes on to sing the late Kishore Kumar's song, 'Chookar Mere Mann Ko Kiya Tune Kya Ishara' from the 1981 film 'Yaarana.' KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Goes ‘Yo Yo’ With Badshah on the Sets of Sony TV Show.

Check Out the Promo Below:

#KBC13 ke aakhri hafte mein wo hoga jo ab tak na hua toh taiyaar hojaiye ek glamour entertainment hafte ke liye kyuki iss hafte humare hot seat par har roz ayenge naye kalakaar! Dekhiye inhe #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukriya hafte mein, Mon-Fri, at 9 PM, only on Sony. pic.twitter.com/QA2mMvMlPe — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 13, 2021

As part of the special episode, Ayushmann along with Vaani Kapoor and director of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Abhishek Kapoor will appear on the show as celebrity guests. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13s Shaandaar Shukriya episode will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

