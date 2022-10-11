Fans of Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the veteran megastar's birthday outside his Mumbai house Jalsa recently. They lined up on the lane outside the actor's house with huge flex prints, LED screens and screens installed on moving vehicles, celebrating the screen legend's 80th birthday. A special video shows the fans of all age groups having a gala time as they cut the cake outside Big B's bungalow in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Goodbye Makers Announce Rs 80 Ticket Price in Honour of Amitabh Bachchan's 80th Birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan too came out to greet the fans and express his gratitude towards them for all their love.

Take a look at the video shared by ANI:

#WATCH | Actor Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans gathered outside his residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, as he walks out at midnight to greet them on his birthday pic.twitter.com/9iijjaWRoi — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

Interestingly, NC Sippy -- the producer of Big B's 1982 hit film Satte Pe Satta, who owned Jalsa earlier, had gifted the property to Bachchan as remuneration for his work in the film. On the work front, Big B is currently enjoying the response to his recently released movie Goodbye in which he co-stars along with Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and Sunil Grover.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).