Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) The makers of "Goodbye", starring Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday said they have capped the ticket price of the recently released film at Rs 80 to celebrate the megastar's birthday.

Bachchan turns 80 on Tuesday.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, "Goodbye" hit the screens on October 7. It also stars Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

Balaji Motion Pictures took to its official Twitter page to make the announcement.

"Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration.

"Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only ?80/- on 11th October 2022," the banner said in the tweet.

"Goodbye" has collected Rs 5.16 crore at the box office in its opening weekend.

The family drama features Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan in key roles.

