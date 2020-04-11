Amma Canteen in Tamil Nadu Provides Food to 11 Lakh People Amid Lockdown

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Amma Canteen in Tamil Nadu has doubled its capacity and is serving meals to 11 lakh needy people, said G Prakash, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner.G Prakash also said that the stock for Amma canteen is adequate and is monitored constantly. This initiative is being carried out in order to aid those suffering due to the lockdown."Amma Canteen serves five lakh people on normal days but now it is serving 11 lakh people. Stock for Amma canteen is adequate and we monitor it constantly. We will serve all people who need food and they will not be left hungry," said G Prakash.Amma Unavagam or the Amma Canteen was launched by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013. The canteen, funded by the Tamil Nadu government, provides wholesome meals at highly subsidised rates. The cost of food items like idli, rice, chapatis and daal is between Re 1 to Rs 5. The idea has garnered wide appreciation and several other states have followed the model.The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 911. Till now, 44 people have either been cured or discharged, while eight deaths have been reported.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,529, including 6,634 active cases of the virus. So far, 652 patients have either been cured or discharged while 242 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

