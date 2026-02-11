Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], February 11 (ANI): Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz became the fifth-highest run getter for his nation across all formats on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter achieved this feat after smashing 84 off 42 balls against South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Also Read | The ‘Pause and Deliver’ Debate: Why Usman Tariq's Bowling Action Is Sparking Controversy.

The 24-year-old surpassed his opening partner, Ibrahim Zadran, who had earlier been ranked fifth on the elite list.

Zadaran, who is now placed sixth, has amassed 4188 runs in 110 matches and 118 innings at an average of 39.14. The right-handed batter has smashed seven centuries and 27 half-centuries across all formats.

Also Read | Why is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Playing in Arkadag vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match Tonight?.

Gurbaz, who currently placed fifth in the elite list, has scored 4235 runs in 141 innings with an average of 30.25. The 24-year-old has hammered nine centuries and 20 half-centuries.

Veteran cricketer Mohammad Nabi is Afghanistan's highest run-scorer, with 6240 runs in 299 innings at an average of 24.76, including two hundreds and 25 fifties.

Rahmat Shah acquires the second spot on the list of highest run scorers at 5007 runs in 161 innings.

Former wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Shahzad is ranked third, with 4844 runs. Former Afghanistan captain, Asghar Afghan, is slotted at fourth place with 4246 runs.

Coming to the match, South Africa defeated Afghanistan in a second Super Over thriller.

After the match tied with the score of 187 runs from both sides, Azmatullah Omarzai and Rahmatullah Gurbaz came to bat for Afghanistan as they managed to extract 17 runs in the first Super Over against the bowling of Lungi Ngidi.

Fazalhaq Farooqi came to bowl for Afghanistan while defending 17 runs in the Super Over. He bowled well and got the wicket of Dewald Brevis, but Tristan Stubbs hit two boundaries, including a six on the last delivery, to force another Super Over.

Stubbs and Miller batted for South Africa again, and Afghanistan gave the ball to Omarzai. Stubbs welcomed him with a six. Miller hit a couple more sixes to end the over with 23 runs.

Mohammad Nabi came to bat with Omarzai while chasing a challenging target of 24 runs. South Africa introduced spin in the Super Over and gave the ball to Keshav Maharaj. He started with a dot ball, then got the wicket of Nabi.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz came to bat after that and hit back to back three sixes. With one more six needed on the final delivery, Gurbaz holed out at the point as Afghanistan lost the well-fought match. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)