An Eagle Pays Visit to Vicky Kaushal at Home

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday shared a picture of an eagle that has been chilling outside his window.The 31-year-old actor posted the picture captured by his neighbour on Instagram."This beauty chilling right outside our window today... could be wondering "what's wrong with humans these days?" or may be "Thank God, they finally got it right!" he wrote in the caption.As people are currently staying indoors due to the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus, many such birds have started migrating to the urban areas.Many such pictures and videos of birds flocking out in large numbers have been doing rounds on the internet. (ANI)

