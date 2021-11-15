In a private ceremony on Saturday, Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCray. The Indian-style engagement ceremony was also attended by actors Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu, as seen from the pictures shared on social media by Alanna's mother Deanne Panday. Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray Are Engaged! Check Out Stunning Pictures From Ananya Panday’s Cousin’s Engagement Ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alanna shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "So happy we got to have a small Indian Engagement Ceremony with our close friends and family before we head back to LA today! @ivor." Ananya Panday’s Cousin Alanna Panday Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Ivor McCray; Check Out Their Pictures From Maldives!

Check Out Deanne Panday's Instagram Post Below:

Cuties!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanne Panday (@deannepanday)

Stunning Ladies!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanne Panday (@deannepanday)

Happy Pics!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanne Panday (@deannepanday)

In another post on her Instagram Story, Alanna shared that they would not be having the wedding "for another year and a half" and that they have not thought of a date yet. Though she revealed that there would be two weddings for sure to "embrace both our cultures". Ivor had proposed to Alanna in the Maldives earlier this month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)