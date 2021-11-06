Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday who happens to be a social media influencer is engaged. As the girl took to her Instagram and shared some breathtaking pictures from the Maldives where she said YES to her boyfriend Ivor McCray's proposal. Reportedly, they have been seeing each other for two years. The couple also shared a kiss on the island.

Check Out The Pics:

There's More:

Watch Video:

