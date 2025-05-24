Kambaladinne, May 24: A three-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered here in Kadapa district by a 25-year-old man, said a police official on Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police, Prakash Babu, said the girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a person called Rahmatullah of Kambaladinne village in Mylavaram mandal around Friday noon. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Man Lures 3-Year-Old Girl Into Bushes With Sweets, Rapes and Kills Her in YSR Kadapa District; Arrested.

"He is in our custody," Babu told PTI. According to police, Rahmatullah came to attend a wedding and allegedly took the girl behind the function hall and raped and smothered her to death. Police booked him under the SC, ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.