Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was left "shattered" when he received the news of his close friend, Alok Sehgal's sudden death. The actor, on Thursday, took to his Instagram to share a video where he expressed how heartbroken he was after hearing the news. Jalaj Dhir Dies at 18; Film Director Ashwini Dhir's Son Passes Away in Tragic Car Crash.

In the video, Annu, who couldn't hold back his tears said, "I am shattered, my heart is filled with grief. This Thursday, Nov 28, has brought tragic, agonizing news that my beloved brother, adorable friend Alok Sehgal, who I fondly address as Raju Ji, is no more. I got a message, and I feel so unfortunate that I cannot go for his antim darshan. I am in Hyderabad for a performance. I have to face the audience; I will be able to see thousands, but I won't be able to see my friend, Alok Sehgal."

Annu Kapoor Mourns the Loss of Dear Friend Alok Sehgal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNU KAPOOR (@dr.annukapoor)

Along with the video, the actor added a caption that read, "Unexplainable grief has shattered me to the core by the sudden demise of beloved friend Sh Alok Sehgal, who we used to fondly address 'RAJU JI'. May the almighty bless his soul and give strength to bhabhi and children, and other family members to bear this irreplaceable loss. om shaaNti shaaNti shaaNti / "

Annu was recently seen in The Signature. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kulkarni, and others in key roles. Rio Kapadia Dies at 66; Actor Was Known for His Roles in Chak De! India, Made in Heaven S2 and More.

The actor is best known for his roles in movies such as Mandi, Utsav, Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, Hum, Darr, Sardar, Om Jai Jagadish, Aitraaz, and 7 Khoon Maaf, among others. He also hosts the radio show Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor. Kapoor has directed several plays and a feature film Abhay, starring Nana Patekar. He is also known for hosting the popular singing show Antakshari.