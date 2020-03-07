Annual Elephant Race Held at Thrissur's Guruvayur Temple

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): The annual elephant race was held at Guruvayur Temple here on Friday.Twenty-four elephants participated in the race, which marks the beginning of the 10-day annual festival of the Guruvayur Temple.Gopi Kannan won the race for the 8th time. Thousands of devotees came to watch the elephant race.During the race, people were seen running with the elephants (ANI)

