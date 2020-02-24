Another Bizarre Match: Tuchel After Win over Bordeaux

Paris [France], Feb 24 (ANI): Despite securing a win over Bordeaux, Paris Saint-Germain's manager Thomas Tuchel termed it a 'bizarre match'.In the previous clashes, PSG witnessed a 4-4 draw against Amiens SC and a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Dortmund. "It was another bizarre match after the Amiens game, but after the defeat in Dortmund, the most important thing was to win again. It's clear there are things to improve, but winning was the best thing to do," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.Marquinhos scored twice in the match while Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe netted one goal each to hand PSG a 4-3 victory in the Ligue 1 match today.Tuchel is still looking for improvement, especially in the team's intensity."It was spectacular going forward, but I get the impression we're still lacking a little intensity, and defensively it was difficult for us to defend set-pieces, an area in which they were very dangerous," he said.PSG top the Ligue 1 table with 65 points and will take on Dijon FCO in their next clash on February 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)