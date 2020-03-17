Another Private School Sealed for Flouting Govt Order in JK's Samba

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) A second private school was sealed in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir for breaching government orders to suspend classes in all educational institutions as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 virus, an official spokesman said.

The school, Tagore Institute of Education, at Ghagwal, had reportedly held parents meeting in its premises and messages were sent through SMS as reported by the parents, the spokesman said.

During an inspection by sub-divisional surveillance committee, it was found that school was open and children were present in the premises along with their parents, the spokesman said.

“In view of the violation of the district magistrate's orders, the school was sealed,” he said, adding the Samba administration has time and again appealed and also issued notices for closure of all educational institutions in the district.

It again issued a general advisory to all schools to adhere to the closure order, the spokesman said.

A private higher secondary school in Vijaypur area of the district was sealed for conducting classes in violation of the government order earlier on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had last week ordered closure of all educational institutes across the Union Territory till March 31 as a precautionary measure to deal with the threat posed by the deadly COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)