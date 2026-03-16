New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): North Zone won the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Trophy with a dominant performance, remaining unbeaten and losing just one wicket through the tournament during the sporting competitions, while the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai (SJAM-1) emerged champions in the AC Bali Table Tennis Tournament.

According to a press release from DSJA, these sporting events were held as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) National Convention in New Delhi on Monday. The convention is being organised by the hosts, Delhi Sports Journalists Association (DSJA).

Also Read | KKR Troll RCB! Fans Accuse Kolkata Knight Riders of Trolling Defending Champions in Jersey Launch Video.

North sealed the title after defeating East Zone convincingly at the Roshanara Cricket Ground. Batting first, East Zone posted 135 for 6 in their 20 overs, with Pranab Shil scoring an explosive 47 not out off 23 balls and captain Abhishek remaining unbeaten on 39.

North Zone chased down the target emphatically, reaching 136 without loss in just 9.5 overs. Rishabh Singh blasted an unbeaten 87 off 40 balls, while captain Akash Rawal remained not out on 31 as the pair guided North to a comprehensive victory. Rishabh Singh emerged as the tournament's standout batter, finishing with 289 runs across the competition.

Also Read | M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Host IPL 2026 Matches As KSCA Gets Govt Approval.

In the other match, West Zone defeated South Zone by 10 wickets at the Delhi Police Ground. South Zone were bowled out for 97 in 18.5 overs, with V.L. Sashank scoring 34. West Zone bowlers Deep Sudhakar (4/13) and Taus Rizvi (3/13) led the effort.

West Zone chased the target comfortably, reaching 98 without loss in 13 overs, with Taus Rizvi scoring an unbeaten 53 and Devendra Pandey contributing 36 not out.

Meanwhile, in the AC Bali Table Tennis Tournament at Roshanara Club, the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai (SJAM-1) defeated the Delhi Sports Journalists Association (DSJA-1) in the final of the team championship. The winning SJAM-1 team comprised Amol Karhadkar and Ashwin Ferro, while DSJA-1, represented by Bharat Sharma, Kushan Sarkar and Norris Pritam, finished runners-up.

Amol Karhadkar also enjoyed a successful outing in the individual events. He won the men's singles title, finishing ahead of Keerthi of the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists Association.

In the men's doubles event, the pair of Amol Karhadkar and Ashwin Ferro from the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai clinched the title, while Kushan Sarkar and Bharat Sharma from the Delhi Sports Journalists Association finished runners-up.

In other events, Bengaluru emerged champions in the basketball competition with Indore finishing runners-up, while in the futsal (freekick) event, the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai-2 (SJAM-2) were crowned champions and the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai-1 (SJAM-1) finished runners-up.

Brief Scores:

South Zone 97 all out (18.5 overs): VL Sashank 34; Deep Sudhakar 4/13, Taus Rizvi 3/13.

West Zone 98/0 (13 overs): Taus Rizvi 53*, Devendra Pandey 36*.

West won by 10 wickets.

East Zone 135/6 (20 overs): Pranab Shil 47*, Abhishek 39*.

North Zone 136/0 (9.5 overs): Rishabh Singh 87*, Akash Rawal 31*.

North won by 10 wickets and won the title.

AC Bali Table Tennis Tournament Results:

Team Championship

1. Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai-1 (Amol Karhadkar, Ashwin)

2. Delhi Sports Journalists Association-1 (Bharat Sharma, Kushan Sarkar, Norris Pritam)

Men's Singles

1. Amol Karhadkar (Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai)

2. Keerthi (Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists Association)

Men's Doubles

1. Amol Karhadkar & Ashwin (Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai)

2. Kushan Sarkar & Bharat Sharma (Delhi Sports Journalists Association). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)