Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Telangana Governor's address at the Budget session drew sharp criticism from opposition legislators, with MLAs from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the state government of presenting a misleading picture of the state's affairs.

BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay alleged that the government had manipulated facts in the Governor's speech and claimed that the state had been pushed backwards.

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Speaking to ANI during the session in Hyderabad, Sanjay said that the address delivered by the Governor reflected the government's attempt to mislead the people of Telangana.

"The government has been manipulating the people of Telangana. That is what the Governor has read out. This government has taken the state ten years behind," he said.

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He further expressed sympathy for the Governor, stating that the constitutional head had been compelled to read statements that he described as untrue. "We feel sad for the Governor that he had to lie," the BRS MLA added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Payal Shankar also criticised the Governor's speech, saying that it failed to address key issues affecting the state's economy and the everyday concerns of citizens.

"No issues related to ground reality were raised in the Governor's speech. Telangana's economic state is very bad; not one word was spoken about it," Shankar said.

He further alleged that the Governor's address did not reflect the actual financial situation of the state.

Another BJP legislator, Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, echoed similar sentiments and questioned the claims made in the speech regarding farmers' welfare.

"The Governor's address before the budget is entirely false. Only 52 per cent of the farmers' loans have been waived off," Gupta said, adding that the opposition strongly opposed what he described as misleading statements in the address.

The Governor's speech traditionally outlines the government's policy priorities and achievements ahead of the presentation of the state budget. However, the address sparked a political row in the Assembly, with opposition members accusing the government of presenting an inaccurate account of the state's economic and governance record.

Earlier in the day, members of the opposition paid tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana. MLAs and MLCs from the opposition gathered to honour the Telangana and student martyrs before attending the Assembly proceedings, continuing a long-standing tradition observed before legislative sessions.

Opposition leaders also raised concerns over delays in welfare schemes, including financial assistance for farmers under the Rythu Bandhu programme, job creation, and other commitments made to various sections of society. They said these issues would be raised during the budget session as they seek answers from the government on the implementation of its electoral promises. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)