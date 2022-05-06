Composer AR Rahman's eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman has tied the knot with sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The duo, who got engaged in December last year, got married in Chennai, the music maestro announced on Thursday. AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Announces Engagement With Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

AR Rahman took to Instagram and posted a family picture with the couple."May the almighty bless the couple. Thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love. #NikkahCeremony #Marriage," the 55-year-old wrote. AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Rahman Gives a Befitting Reply to Taslima Nasreen for Calling Her Burqa 'Depressing'.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

Khatija Rahman also took to Instagram and shared a picture with Mohamed from the wedding. "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man," Khatija Rahman, who is in her 20s, wrote. Her singing credits include song titled “Rock A Bye Baby” from Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy drama “Mimi”, which was composed by her father, and independent track "Farishton".

