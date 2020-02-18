Around 50 People Fall Sick After Consuming Food at Wedding in Bihar's Sonpur

Saran (Bihar) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Around 50 people were admitted to a hospital after consuming food at a wedding ceremony in Sonpur on Saran district on Monday."Almost 50 people have received treatment at the hospital here. We have also sent a team of doctors to the wedding place, as there are chances of other people who had consumed food getting sick," SS Pandey, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) told reporters here.The people who got sick after consuming food at the wedding also includes children. The official also said that some sick patients had returned to the village after getting treatment.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

