Arsenal's Premier League title bid was hit by a stunning 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at home on Saturday.

The league leader blew the chance to move 12 points clear of second-place Manchester City after losing for the third time in four games in all competitions.

Alex Scott struck a 74th-minute winner at the Emirates to pile pressure on Arsenal ahead of next week's top of the table clash at City.

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Mikel Arteta's team has played two more games than City, which could close the gap to six points if it beats Chelsea on Sunday.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).