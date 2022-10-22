All personnel in the helicopter that crashed on Friday are dead. The ALH Helicopter, carrying two pilots and 3 technicians reportedly crashed in the hills near Migging village which is in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. As per reports, two pilots identified as Major Mustafa, probably the first Dawoodi Bohra to ever join the army and Major Vikas Bhambu of Army Aviation accompanied by three technical crew were on board the ill fated helicopter. Military Chopper Crashes Near Singging Village in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang District

Major Mustafa Killed in Action:

Major Mustafa killed in the ALH crash yesterday in Arunachal Pradesh. RIP. https://t.co/sDq2gDkDf3 — Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) October 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)