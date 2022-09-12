"Winning isn't everything, it's the only thing. That was the mantra of this amazing Sri Lankan team so congratulations... better team won (the trophy) in the end," wrote Akram. Shahid Afridi "appreciated" the way the Sri Lankan cricketers played the entire tournament with a positive mind-set. "When I was watching the start of the match it looked like that Pakistan will make the match one-sided, and at the end Sri Lanka made it one-sided. Have to appreciate the @OfficialSLC played the entire tournament sp todays final, you deserve #AsiaCup2022, congrats and well played."

Several other Pakistani cricketers lauded Sri Lanka for their efforts on Sunday with Saeed Ajmal too saying the islanders were deserving winners. However, Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez expressed disappointment with Pakistan's performance, saying this should be a lesson for the side ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. "Disappointed! not the result we wanted Hard Luck @TheRealPCB boys. Congratulations @OfficialSLC on being champions #AsiaCup2022 Standout performance..have shown their Obsession passion and resilience for the title... they played another level cricket... scintillating performance," said Akmal. Hafeez was more critical of the performance, saying, "Team Pakistan should learn from this defeat in #AsiaCup2022. Think tank of the team must take immediate decisions to make the best team for T20 World Cup 2022. @TheRealPCB."