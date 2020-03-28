Assam-based Couple Stranded in Mumbai, Forced to Sleep Under Flyover Amid Lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): An Assam-based couple has been stranded in Mumbai and are forced to stay under a flyover near Lokmaiya Tilak Terminal here.The couple who work in Goa, reached Mumbai to board a train for Assam but the lockdown was imposed across the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak, afterwards they got stuck in Mumbai.Sourabh Deka and his wife Renu Deka work in a Goa-based restaurant and they have urged the Maharashtra government to provide them with a safe shelter to stay."I request Maharashtra government to give us a safe place to live in Mumbai. We cannot afford to live in a hotel as we are poor. In Assam, my one and a half-year-old daughter is staying with her grandmother. I and my wife are stuck here and we are facing major problems here," said Sourabh Deka.Sourabh and Renu were scheduled to board a train to Assam but due to the lockdown imposed by the Centre, they are now stuck here."Some NGO people came and provided food to us but we did not get any help from Maharashtra government. We don't want to die here in Mumbai below this flyover," she added. (ANI)

