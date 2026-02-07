Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): A woman was found in a critically injured condition and her clothes were in dishevelled state in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday morning, a police officer said.

The woman was lying in a ground located near Sugnidevi College under the jurisdiction of Pardeshipura police station in the district, prompting the police to begin an investigation into the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 2) Kumar Prateek told reporters, "Today, we received information at around 9 am that a woman was found lying in an injured state in a ground near Sugnidevi college. Acting on it, a police team from Pardeshipura police station immediately reached the spot and took the woman to the hospital through a first response vehicle (FRV). The woman's condition is serious and having injuries on her head and near her ears. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident."

"Preliminary findings have revealed that the woman had association with intoxicant addicts and this aspect is also being thoroughly investigated. We are also scanning CCTV footage to collect information about the incident. There were no CCTV cameras available at the site where the injured woman was found but the CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas are being scanned," the officer said.

When asked about sexual assault with the woman, DCP Prateek added that there was no confirmation as of now but the possibility cannot be ruled out.

"So far, there has been no confirmation, but the possibility cannot be ruled out. The woman is approximately 30 years old and is a resident of Indore. Her clothes were in dishevelled state, she was properly covered and then admitted to hospital. The injured woman also has a criminal record in the past and had associations with people involved in intoxicant addiction. She is linked with cases of assault. The entire incident is currently under investigation and CCTV cameras are being scanned," the DCP said. (ANI)

