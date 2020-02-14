Assam Govt's Approval of Transgender Policy to Benefit Our Community, Says Swati Bidhan Baruah

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The approval of the Transgender policy by Assam Cabinet will help in the upliftment of the community, said Swati Bidhan Baruah, the first judge from the community in the state."This has come after a long 10-year struggle. In 2018, the Assam government had been directed to formulate a separate transgender policy, as per this a Transgender welfare board will be constituted to deal with various kinds of issues faced by the community," Baruah told ANI on Thursday."This will range from issues such as educational reservations, employment, discrimination faced by them in the society and for their upliftment," she added.Baruah had herself been on the forefront of the struggle to get the policy approved.The Government of Assam on Wednesday approved the Social Welfare Department's much-needed policy for the transgender community of the state.As stated, "The transgender policy aims to ameliorate the suffering of transgender persons in multiple dimensions of life." (ANI)

