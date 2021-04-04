Actor-writer Donald Glover's critically-acclaimed series Atlanta has started production on its third season. Glover, who has also created the show, shared the news on Instagram. Mr and Mrs Smith: Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Step into the Shoes of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Character for the Amazon Series.

"'Day 0' S3 ATL," he captioned a photograph featuring him and his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz. Atlanta follows two cousins navigating the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve the lives of their families. Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Idina Menzel Join the Second Edition of 'The Disney Family Singalong'.

Check Out Donald Glover's Instagram Post Below:

The first season of the dramedy premiered in 2016, while season two came out in March 2018. Upon its debut, the first season won two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, an AFI Award and a Peabody.

