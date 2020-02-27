Australia Don't Want to Mess 'too Much' with Their Winning Formula, Says Finch

Cape Town [South Africa], Feb 27 (ANI): After the T20I series triumph over South Africa, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said they do not want to mess "too much" with their winning formula and will give opportunities to players who are consistently doing the job for the side."We are always really reluctant to change a winning formula. Obviously, with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) recovering from injury at the moment, that is probably one of those spots there," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Finch as saying."But regardless of who is available and who is not, the guys who continually do the job for the side will keep getting opportunities. We have made no secret about that. The winning formula is generally a pretty good one. You do not want to mess with that too much," he said.Australia performed brilliantly in the third T20I and overpowered the hosts as they secured a 97-run victory. After being asked to bat first, the Aaron Finch-led side put up a massive total of 193 runs before bundling out South Africa for just 96.Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar both clinched three wickets each in the match to help the visitors dominate South Africa.Warner played scintillatingly in the series as he scored two half-centuries and Finch is impressed with the 33-year-old's consistency."In this format of the game and probably one-day cricket as well. Davey's been so consistent for such a long time," he said."I think if you look at his IPL (Indian Premier League) record where he has played the majority of his T20 cricket, it's been super consistent. He is someone that once he gets in and once he is in good form, he is so hard to bowl to because he accesses both sides of the ground. He has got the touch, he has got power. So as soon as you have got guys like that, they can be so hard to stop," Finch said.Australia and South Africa will now face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting from February 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)