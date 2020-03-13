Australian Pacer Kane Richardson Tests Negative for COVID-19

Sydney [Australia], Mar 13 (ANI): Australian pacer Kane Richardson on Friday tested negative for COVID-19 and now will be making his way to the Sydney Cricket Ground for the ongoing match between Australia and New Zealand."JUST IN: Kane Richardson's test for COVID-19 has come back negative and he is on his way to the ground. #AUSvNZ," cricket.com.au tweeted.Earlier in the day, Richardson had been quarantined after reporting a sore throat and missed the ongoing first ODI against New Zealand.The pacer had informed the team's medical staff Thursday night of the complaint and was tested for COVID-19.With Kane missing the first ODI, pacer Sean Abbott joined the Australian squad as cover."Our medical staff is treating this a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," cricket.com.au had quoted a Cricket Australia spokesperson as saying.Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia had announced that the ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide.More than 127,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 4,700 having died and 68,000 recovered.On Wednesday, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterised as a pandemic. (ANI)

