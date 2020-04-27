Ban on Entry of Fish Trucks from Other States into DK District

Mangaluru, Apr 27 (PTI) Trucks carrying fish loads from Kerala will not be allowed to enter Dakshina Kannada district as the authorities are not being able to control the rush in markets, state Fisheries Minister and district-in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary said Monday.

The deputy commissioner has been instructed to restrict the entry of fish transport vehicles from outside the district forthwith, in view of the difficulty in maintaining social distancing at the markets identified in the district, the minister told reporters here.

The coastal district has to take more precautionary measures to fight Covid-19 as the number of positive cases have risen in the last couple of days, he said.

