As veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday night, actor-politician Hema Malini took to Twitter to mourn his demise. "Bappi Lahiri or Bappi Da as he was affly called, passed away around midnight. He will be remembered for his new disco music & fast numbers which he introduced in films, something no one had done earlier. Bappi Lahiri No More: Shreya Ghoshal Mourns Demise of the Legendary Singer-Composer, Says ‘Will Always Remember You as True Rockstar’.

He will be sorely missed by the industry & by all his many fans. Condolences," she tweeted. Bappi Lahiri died in a hospital in Mumbai last night at the age of 69. RIP Bappi Lahiri: From Disco Dancer to Ooh La La – 5 Iconic Songs of the Legendary Singer That’ll Be Cherished Forever (Watch Videos).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

He had been hospitalised for a month being treated for multiple health issues and passed away due to sleep apnea. The 'Disco King' hitmaker's funeral will be held on Thursday.

