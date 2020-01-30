FC Barcelona Announce Squad for Copa del Rey 2019/20 Round of 16 Match Against Leganes

FC Barcelona (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona, January 30: Barcelona on Thursday announced their 18-member squad for the Copa del Rey clash against Leganes, scheduled to be played today. Luis Suarez is out of the squad as the 33-year-old is recovering from a knee injury.

Barcelona started their Copa del Rey campaign with a 2-1 win over Ibiza on January 22. Antoine Griezmann had scored both the goals for the club to hand them a victory.

Barcelona's 18-man squad: Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Pique, I. Rakitic, Sergio, Arthur, Messi, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Vidal, Umtiti, Junior, Inaki Pena, Collado and Ansu Fati.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)