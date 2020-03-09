Be a Water Warrior and Create a Water-secured Future for Our Children, Says Kalpana Ramesh on PM's Twitter Handle

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): After PM Modi handed over his social media accounts to women as part of the #SheInspiresUs campaign, Kalpana Ramesh shared her views on an important subject of water scarcity and water conservation.Introducing herself on the Twitter handle, she said, "Be a warrior but of a different kind! Be a water warrior. Have you ever thought about water scarcity? Each one of us can collectively act to create a water-secured future for our children."Kalpana is a 'Water Warrior' and she is doing her bit to water secure the future of our children. She believes that small efforts can make a big impact."Water is a valuable inheritance we got. Let's not deprive our next generations. Contribute by using water responsibly, harvesting rainwater, saving lakes, recycling used water and creating awareness," she said.Kalpana also said that she never imagined she could bring back birds to a lake or tweet from the PM's handle. She says that with a firm resolve, the impossible can emerge and we can bring a change in the communities with collective action on how we manage water resources."Let us become problem solvers", says Kalpana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)